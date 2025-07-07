D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Shares of NET stock opened at $191.26 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $2,909,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,987 shares of company stock worth $80,832,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

