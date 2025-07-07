D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 211,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,977,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $129.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

