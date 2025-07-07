D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 20,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ALL opened at $196.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $158.04 and a one year high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

