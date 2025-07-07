D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.4%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.