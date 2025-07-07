D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,349,000 after purchasing an additional 295,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,431,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

