D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.86.

NYSE:AMP opened at $543.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

