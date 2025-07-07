D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

