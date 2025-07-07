D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.4%

WELL opened at $152.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

