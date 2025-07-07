D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

