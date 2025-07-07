D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $454.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

