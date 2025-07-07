D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $399.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.72. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $400.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.