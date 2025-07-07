D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQFree Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

