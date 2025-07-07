D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,539 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $293.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,915 shares of company stock worth $222,081,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $355.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $382.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

