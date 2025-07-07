COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $53,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 711,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 18.86%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

