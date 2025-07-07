Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $43,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 488.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $164.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

