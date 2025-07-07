Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 550 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $716.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $105,221,340 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.