Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 177.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $293.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $202.91 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

