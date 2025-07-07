Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

