Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $153.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.