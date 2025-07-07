Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,843.20. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LTH. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

