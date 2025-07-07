Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,674 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 654,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 503,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $11.98 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $502,828.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,501.40. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

