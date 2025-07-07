Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,586,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,551,000 after purchasing an additional 736,955 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,951,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

CWK stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

