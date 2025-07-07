Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ciena by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $546,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,884.95. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $3,115,199. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.