Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,448,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,637,000 after buying an additional 630,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 424,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 197,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

