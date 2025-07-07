Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 65,462 SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiBone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiBone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiBone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

SiBone Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $786.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.93. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 8.53.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiBone

In other SiBone news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $189,399.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 224,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,258.32. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $81,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,213.40. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,503 shares of company stock worth $1,643,123 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiBone Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

