BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $4,423,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,921,471.17. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,936,181 shares of company stock valued at $375,878,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

