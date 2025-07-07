ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

