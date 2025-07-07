82,926 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.