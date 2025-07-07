68,456 Shares in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.93% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AFLG opened at $36.67 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

