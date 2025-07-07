50,262 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The business had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,072,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,577.52. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 19,399 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $296,028.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,184.50. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795,262 shares of company stock valued at $272,980,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

