18,538 Shares in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FULT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Fulton Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.