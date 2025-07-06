Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at $100,044,883.05. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at $100,044,883.05. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,815 shares of company stock worth $85,532,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.45. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

