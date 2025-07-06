Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

