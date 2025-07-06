Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $4,655,183.31. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,460.90. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NXT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.