Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

