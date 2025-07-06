Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

