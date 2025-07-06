Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $620,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,991,697.05. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,868,857 shares of company stock valued at $604,140,707. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

