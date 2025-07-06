Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 57.1% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 20,345.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

