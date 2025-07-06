Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

