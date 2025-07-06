Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.6% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.