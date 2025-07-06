Rossby Financial LCC Invests $38,000 in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.