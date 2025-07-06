Rossby Financial LCC Invests $30,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

