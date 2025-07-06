PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

