Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

