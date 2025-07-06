Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 289,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

OTIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

