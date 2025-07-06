NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

