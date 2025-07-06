New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 228,305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228,305 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $764,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,281,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 322,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

