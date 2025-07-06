Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.
- On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.
- On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.
- On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.
- On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.
- On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.
Atlassian Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average is $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
