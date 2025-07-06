Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average is $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

