Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 319,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.4% in the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 21,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.7% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,837.41. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $20,360,362. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,518,153. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.89 and its 200-day moving average is $630.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

