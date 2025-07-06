Mather Group LLC. Sells 111 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.4%

POOL opened at $301.55 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.